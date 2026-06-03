Letters to the Editor: June 4

‘100 Years of Edlavitch DCJCC’

(News story, May 14)

Before there was the Edlavitch DCJCC, before the DCJCC moved to Rockville, and before the DCJCC moved back to 16th and Q Streets NW, the buses for Camp Kaufmann, headed to Chesapeake Bay, used to load its campers there. As a little girl growing up on 16th and Gallatin Streets NW, the DCJCC was a vital part of my life. It was where I learned to swim in the beautiful indoor pool, and where my father, the late Charles “Babe” Silverman, played handball. And yes, I was a camper at Camp Kaufmann for seven wonderful years, and a counselor for three. Yes, beautiful memories were created at the DCJCC!

Sara Silverman Stern, Lake Worth, Florida

‘Montgomery County’s Primary Choices Matter’ (Editorial, May 21)

Kudos to Washington Jewish Week for endorsing Debbie Spielberg — and only Debbie Spielberg — in the race for District 1 County Council. Some candidates know one issue well, but Debbie’s depth of knowledge on all the issues gleaned from her many years as a senior staff member at the County Council and as a special assistant to the county executive is unparalleled.

A longtime member of Adat Shalom, where both of her daughters celebrated becoming b’not mitzvah, Debbie’s core values of tikkun olam and prioritizing community will inform her decisions as our next county councilmember. It is important that we elect a candidate who understands antisemitism in a very personal way. Debbie’s mother was a refugee from Nazi Germany and among the thousands of Jewish children rescued by the British via the Kindertransport. It is important for the Jewish community to have a voice on the County Council, and we feel Debbie should be that voice.

Learn more about Debbie at debbiespielberg.org and vote for Debbie in this primary election.

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