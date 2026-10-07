Letters to the Editor: Oct. 8

Example of Trump Derangement Syndrome (Letter to the Editor, Sept. 17)

The letter from Michael Gelman titled “Abdul El-Sayed and the Survival of Our Democracy” made the point that several articles regarding the candidate have misrepresented his positions. Mr. Gelman is entitled to his perspective, but he undermines his case by then attributing any support for Republican candidates as supporting a “corrupt, cruel, incompetent and dangerous administration.”

In so describing the current government, Mr. Gelman reveals an example of “Trump derangement syndrome,” nullifying any further thoughts he might have regarding November’s midterm election. It is unfortunate that in our current political environment few seem able to consider political issues without totally condemning the views of opponents. Sadly, as the Democrats move to the left, as they undoubtedly have by incorporating so many from those supporting extreme views, the Republicans move further to the right to maintain a clear distinction. Letters such as the one from Mr. Gelman encourage the division.

Stanley Orman, Rockville

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