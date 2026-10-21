Letters to the Editor: October 22

AI Accountability Begins With Named Human Reviewers (Editorial, Oct. 15)

Your Oct. 15 editorial on AI guideposts addresses the need for durable public standards. Employers and community organizations face an equally immediate responsibility: deciding who checks an AI-generated recommendation before it affects another person.

A new KPMG survey found that 81% of U.S. CEOs are rethinking how they train employees. Training should include judgment under pressure, rather than treating familiarity with an AI product as evidence of competence.

Consider a nonprofit using AI to summarize an applicant’s eligibility for a program. A missing document, outdated rule, or overlooked accommodation could quietly alter the outcome. Before deployment, the organization should assign a named human reviewer, document the original evidence, and rehearse how staff will detect and correct a faulty recommendation.

Your Oct. 14 article on Sunflower Bakery’s workforce training highlights how valuable it is to teach skills that people can demonstrate. The same principle applies when organizations introduce AI: ask trainees to work through realistic mistakes and explain their decisions.

People deserve to know that someone remains accountable when automated advice goes wrong. Organizations can establish that accountability now, regardless of how Washington’s larger debate develops.

Dr. Gleb Tsipursky, Columbus, Ohio

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