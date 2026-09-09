Letters to the Editor: Sept. 10

Can Our Democracy Survive the Challenge?



The op-ed by David Butler “When Technology Outpaces Democracy” (Aug. 20) represents an important appeal to the American electorate to become aware of the dangers of our changed culture.

Having made a strong case for the need of briefing and discussion before reaching conclusions he suggests we are in danger of developing a political culture unable to recognize the distinction between immediate reaction and careful judgment. He is correct but has understated the danger. We have already entered the phase in which there is public expectation that government should operate at the speed of social media.

Others before him have expressed concern at the way misinformation can be spread so fast, and he is right to express that this problem will be enhanced by the use of AI. We are entering a phase in which misinformation can be created and spread at lightening speed.

This is not a case in which our democratic institutions should be expected to win a race with technology, a non-realistic challenge that more political leaders need to express. Without better, more balanced leadership we are in danger of losing the freedoms we currently enjoy.

Stanley Orman, Rockville

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