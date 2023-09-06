Letters to the Editor | Sept. 6, 2023

Hardwired to Not Listen

Kudos to Eric Levine on his excellent opinion piece, “The Ramaswamy Threat” (Aug. 3). I especially liked his opening sentence as it reminded me of what a long-passed friend claimed was a Hungarian proverb, “A rich man is not only wise, but he sings well.” Levine’s analysis lays out the real threat that Ramaswamy represents; and I speak as a very conservative voter.

Normally, I would not be concerned if a candidate (or any high-level decision-maker) lacked knowledge or experience in a particular area. That’s what advisers are for. Advisers can, and historically have been, a substitute for direct knowledge and experience of the decision-maker. Advisers would not be a substitute in the case of Ramaswamy.

Ramaswamy has consistently demonstrated an inability to listen. Not only in the debate, but in every personal interview, Ramaswamy would interrupt and talk over the his “antagonist.” His mind is quick, but occupied with how he will respond to “win.” Moreover, when confronted with a direct quote, he denies it.

It is here that I must depart from Levine’s ascribing the behavior to Ramaswamy’s age and/or great, early success. The behavior is not ignorance of youth, it is the character that is Ramaswamy. Ramaswamy’s inherent character — the way he is wired — is the Ramaswamy threat.

Robert Berman, Chevy Chase