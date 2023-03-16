On March 2, Lewis Aaron Chabot, of Gaithersburg, passed away from a brief illness. He was 61. Lewis was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Aspen Hill. He attended Peary High School and graduated from University of Maryland with a bachelor of science degree in accounting. He became a CPA and worked for several accounting firms, including Grossberg Company and Calibre CPA Group. He was a tax manager and specialized in partnership, trust and UBIT returns.

Lewis served as an elections chief judge in Montgomery County, as treasurer for Friends of the Aspen Hill Library and treasurer of Services for the Visually Impaired, where he also volunteered to prepare tax returns and to read to the blind. Lewis also donated blood to the American Red Cross.

Lewis is preceded in death by his father, Herbert, and his cats, Cricket, Sippy and Sammy. He is survived by his mother, Aleen; two brothers, identical twin brother Donald (Nicki Sideris), and Elliot (Chris Swan); sister, Nancy Jo (Parker); nephews, Jules and Niko; and niece, Sophie Donations can be made to Nature Conservatory, American Red Cross and the Multiple Sclerosis Society of America.