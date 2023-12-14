Lewis B. Cohn, “Buzzy”, passed away on Dec. 5 at home, surrounded by his family after a brief illness. Beloved husband of Debbie; cherished father of Julianne, David and Suzanne (predeceased) and son-in-law Michael; adored Grampsy to Eli, Annabel and Jack Metzger. Born on May 2, 1945 to Theodore and Dorothy Cohn.

He grew up, with his older sister Barbara, on Glen Avenue in Baltimore where he attended and graduated from Baltimore City College High School in 1963. He then attended and graduated the University of Maryland. During his senior year, he was introduced to Debbie Herson, a blind date that became a loving and devoted 55-year marriage.

Successful in business, he grew and expanded Herson’s into a thriving multi-franchise automobile business. He and Debbie raised their three children, Julianne, David and Suzanne in Potomac alongside their beloved collie, Reuben.

Buzzy loved playing golf and his career was highlighted by three holes-in-one. In earlier years he loved cowboy hats, Jack Daniels and was always famous for his prized mustache. Recent years were marked by time in Florida on the golf course or in his convertible, an afternoon latte and as much time as possible with his grandchildren.

He was infinitely proud of his children and grandchildren and made that clear to anyone he met. He had the most beautiful smile, was brilliant, funny, trustworthy and hardworking.

He was an irreplaceable husband, father, grandfather and man and we will miss him terribly. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations tomakomlife.org (formerly JFGH), jssa.org orneads.org or a charity of your choice.