Lewis Baker

On Feb. 14, Lewis J. Baker of Potomac, Maryland. Devoted husband of Gina P. Belanger. Loving brother of Richard, Cherie, Randy, Brian and Robert (Beam) Baker. He is also survived by many other loving family members and friends. A lifelong Marylander, Larry attended the University of Maryland, graduating with a civil engineering degree in 1969 and a law degree in 1973. He began his legal career at the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, as the Washington Metrorail was under construction. There, he found a profession that would intrigue and occupy him for the next 47 years. Larry served as an administrative law judge for the Maryland Department of Transportation and then the Maryland State Board of Contract Appeals from 1978 through 1985. Throughout his career, he was recognized for his analytical skills, calm demeanor and wise counsel — the qualities that he honed on the bench.

Larry joined the private bar in 1985 as a partner at Lewis, Mitchell and Moore. In 1987, he joined Watt, Tieder, Hoffar and Fitzgerald as a partner where he would continue to practice construction law with his partners, friends and colleagues until his retirement in 2021.

Larry was the consummate gentleman — soft-spoken, exceptionally smart and a formidable litigator whose counsel was sought after and respected by everyone who knew him. His leadership as the Watt Tieder Managing Partner helped shape the law firm, and his quiet strength, wisdom and dedication inspired all his partners and colleagues. Larry was an outstanding mentor to young lawyers and a genuine friend to many.

He was recognized for his achievement in the field of construction law through fellowship in the American College of Construction Lawyers as well as countless industry accolades throughout his career. He also served on and led many committees at the American Bar Association and the Maryland State Bar Association, focused on public procurement and construction law. He brought the same enthusiasm to his personal pursuits, which included a love of golf, horse racing and the Baltimore Orioles.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Larry’s name to Friends Club, a wonderful men’s organization for men with dementia that Larry enjoyed twice a week for the last few years. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.