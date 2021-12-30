Lewis Howard Cohen died on Dec. 17. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda; daughter Jill (Jason Martin); granddaughters, Sydney and Olivia Martin; daughter Beth (Jay Gelfman); grandchildren, Zachary and Lindsay Gelfman; and brother, Robert (Rhoda) Cohen.

Lew was born on Dec. 6, 1944, in the Bronx, N.Y. After graduating from Bronx High School of Science in 1962, he worked in New York City for Metropolitan Life, attending college at night. Lew then went on to serve in the Air Force, honorably discharged in May 1969. He moved to Maryland, where he finished college at the University of Maryland, getting his BS degree in 1970, and passing the CPA exam the next year. During his career, Lew worked at Kenneth Leventhal & Company in Washington, William L. Berry Company in Chevy Chase and Kastle Systems in Roslyn. Of his 40 years as a member of Temple Beth Ami, his two happiest were when he served as president of the Brotherhood.

He served on the executive board of the Habonim Investment Group for seven years and volunteered every Wednesday morning at the USO at Walter Reed. He was treasurer of the Men’s Club at the Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington and was part of the Seal Team. He was involved in organizations that fight antisemitism, including AIPAC, EMET and CUFI. Donations may be made to Temple Beth Ami or Bender JCC of Greater Washington. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.