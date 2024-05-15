Lewis S. Wiener of Potomac, Maryland, passed away on April 29. He was predeceased by his daughters, Jillian Rose Wiener and Lindsay Eliza Wiener. He is survived by his wife, Alisa Wiener; his son Zachary Wiener; his mother Joan Wiener; his sister Cindy Abrams and many beloved family members.

The funeral service was held at Washington Hebrew Congregation, where Lew served as president and which he made his Jewish home and community nearly 40 years ago when he was a law student at American University.

Contributions can be made in Lew’s memory to The Washington Lawyers Committee (washlaw.org/giving-in-memory-lew-wiener) or to the Washington Hebrew Congregation Lewis S. Wiener Annual Fund (whctemple.org/annualfund).