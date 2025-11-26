Leyba Fleysh passed on Nov. 19 at Shady Grove Hospital, in Rockville, Maryland, surrounded by family. Leyba was predeceased by his father Simon, his mother Etya, his sister Raya, his brother-in-law Vova, his niece Lyuba, and his nephew-in-law Joseph. He is survived by his wife Musya, his son Ilya, his daughter-in-law Tamara, his granddaughter Olga, his grandson-in-law, Kevin, and his great-granddaughter, Olivia.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to any of the following organizations: American Diabetes Association, Dementia Society of America, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Wounded Warrior Project, The Salvation Army, Save the Children or JSSA.