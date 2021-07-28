Libby Kamph, of Gaithersburg, passed away on June 19 after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Beloved wife of Joseph Kamph for 69 years; devoted mother of Mindy (Gary Saltzman) and Howard (Donna) Kamph; grandmother of Ryan Saltzman (Giselle), Adam Saltzman (Nicole) and Lindsay Wollam (James), Jennifer Kamph, Michael Kamph and Cristina Mystowski (Michael); cherished great-grandmother of Cami Saltzman, Josie Saltzman, Logan Wollam, Noah Saltzman, Emily Mystowski and Nora Wollam. Contributions may be made to Kehilat Shalom, 9915 Apple Ridge Road, Montgomery Village, MD 20886. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.