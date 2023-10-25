Lila Dorris Zimmerman

By
-
-
0

On Oct. 17, Lila Dorris Zimmerman of Potomac, Md., passed away. Beloved wife of the late Martin B. Zimmerman; devoted mother of Janet R. (Andy) Pace and Glenn A. Zimmerman; loving sister of her twin Rose Schwartz, the late Morton Berdy, the late Elliot Berdy and the late Jerry Berdy; loving grandmother of Lauren A. (Steven) Rothenberg, Lexi (Coby) Golinkoff, Danielle Pace (Bobby Riso), Jacquelin Zimmerman and Michelle Zimmerman. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emily’s Entourage: PO Box 71 Merion Station, Pa. 19066 (emilysentourage.org) or Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation (crohnscolitisfoundation.org).

Never miss a story.
Sign up for our newsletter.
Email Address

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here