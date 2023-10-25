On Oct. 17, Lila Dorris Zimmerman of Potomac, Md., passed away. Beloved wife of the late Martin B. Zimmerman; devoted mother of Janet R. (Andy) Pace and Glenn A. Zimmerman; loving sister of her twin Rose Schwartz, the late Morton Berdy, the late Elliot Berdy and the late Jerry Berdy; loving grandmother of Lauren A. (Steven) Rothenberg, Lexi (Coby) Golinkoff, Danielle Pace (Bobby Riso), Jacquelin Zimmerman and Michelle Zimmerman. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emily’s Entourage: PO Box 71 Merion Station, Pa. 19066 (emilysentourage.org) or Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation (crohnscolitisfoundation.org).

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel