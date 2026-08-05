On Aug. 4, Lillian Lerner of Bethesda, Maryland, passed away.

Beloved wife of the late Aaron Lerner; devoted mother of Jim and Michael; cherished grandmother of Alexandra, Jordan, Abby and Marilyn. Also survived by daughters-in-laws Robin Lerner and Lisa Marie Lerner.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1927, Lillian spent many fulfilling years working at The Solomon Schechter School in Queens, where she found great joy in her work and the relationships she built. After raising her family in Queens, she moved to Florida, where she enjoyed many happy years before spending her final four years in Bethesda.

Lillian treasured time with her family and friends and cared deeply for the people in her life. She loved discussing politics, social issues and current events, and her curiosity and compassion remained with her throughout her life. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The V Foundation for Cancer Research. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.