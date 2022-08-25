Lillian Melman, of Rockville, passed away on Aug. 20. Beloved wife of the late Harold Melman; devoted mother of Chaim (Bracha) Melman and Steven (Phyllis) Melman; loving grandmother of Jessica, Stacey, Enny, Missy, Bashi, Ninna, Devorah, Eliza, Zeke and Tzvia; cherished great-grandmother of Cade, Leia, Sam, Erez, Yoisha, Ethan, Shane, Zack, Ami, Maytal, Adira, Evie, Saulo, Talia and Maya. Contributions may be made to Israel Cancer Association USA (icausa.org) or Southeast Hebrew Congregation (southeasthebrew.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

