Linda Browne, of Brookeville and Bluefields, Jamaica, died on May 2 of complications from lymphoma. She was the cherished mother of Elise (Craig) Hughes and Hali (Eric) London, and the devoted grandmother of Noah and Ethan Hughes and Madison, Ellis and Natalie London. Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Steve Browne. Memorial contributions may be made to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund or the American Cancer Society. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.