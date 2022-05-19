Linda Cooper, of Potomac, died at home on May 11. She was 78 years old. Linda was the wife of Alan Cooper, who also passed away recently. She grew up in Louisville, Ky., and graduated from Indiana University. She went on to teach elementary school and also became a paralegal. She raised her family in Yardley, Pa., before remarrying and moving to Potomac.

Linda is survived by her sons, Randy and Stuart Klein; daughter-in-law, Jamie; granddaughters, Margot and Ashley; sister, Robin Simon; and brother, Dr.

Barry Morguelan.