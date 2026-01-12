Linda Freyman-Horowitz (née Linda Joyce Ades), a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and lifelong learner, passed away peacefully on Jan. 11 at the age of 84. Linda lived a life defined by curiosity, generosity and deep love for her family and community.

Linda was born and raised in the Washington, D.C., area and graduated from Coolidge High School in 1958. She attended the University of Michigan, where she earned a BA in 1962. Her years at Michigan reflected an early love of learning and independence that would remain with her throughout her life.

A longtime resident of Potomac, Maryland, Linda built a rich and meaningful life grounded in family, tradition and connection. She was a loving wife to Dr. I. Robert “Bobby” Horowitz, with whom she shared decades of partnership, laughter and hospitality. Together, they loved the arts and opened their home and hearts to friends and family.

She was the proud mother of Randi, Tracy and Mark, and a devoted stepmother to Kevin. Nothing brought Linda greater joy than her role as grandmother to Reese, Logan, Max, Marley and Sienna, whom she adored and followed with unwavering pride. She also cherished her many nieces and nephews, with whom she treasured close relationships.

Endlessly curious, Linda embraced life with passion. She loved to travel, remained committed to exercise and staying active, and was passionate about local arts. Her sharp mind, warm humor and genuine interest in others made her a joy to be around.

One of Linda’s most beloved traditions was hosting High Holiday meals at her and Bobby’s home. These gatherings brought family together around a full table, filled not only with food but with conversation, laughter and the comfort of shared ritual.

She leaves behind a legacy of love, resilience and presence. She will be profoundly missed by all who knew her. She will be laid to rest alongside her daughter, Randi.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association and/or the Familial Dysautonomia Foundation in the name of Linda Freyman-Horowitz. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.