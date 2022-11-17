Linda Sue Spevack, of Montgomery Village, passed away on Nov. 2. She was 82. Caring wife of the late Avrom David Spevack. Devoted mother of Ruth Barkan, Jill Spevack DiSciullo (Vincent) and the late Marc Spevack. Loving sister of Nancy H. (Melvyn) Mazer. Cherished grandmother of Mathew Barkan (Michelle Kerbel) and Amanda Barkan and Marc and Evan DiSciullo; and great-grandmother of Benji and Noam. Contributions may be made to Mishkan Torah or to The Myositis Association. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

