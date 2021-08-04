Lisa Alix Epstein (nee Sanders), of Rockville, passed away on July 24. She was 67. Loving and devoted mother of Seth, Sara and Mindel Epstein; cherished sister of William (Ardel) Sanders. She was predeceased by her parents, Sarah Sanders, Joseph Sanders and Lillian Sanders. Lisa was a breast cancer survivor and battled a valiant fight with pancreatic cancer. Her three children were her everything, with a passion for dancing and traveling on the side. Lisa was loved by all, and never knew a stranger. Contributions can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.