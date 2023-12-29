On Dec. 18, Lisa Davis Murik of Potomac, Md., passed away. Beloved wife of the late Abraham Murik. Devoted mother of Barbara M. (Bernard) Chesman, Samuel (Aleese Corman) and Charles C. Murik. Loving grandmother of Geoffrey (Jodi Mintz) Chesman, Erika (Alan) Armstrong, Shana (Kevin Krasnow) and Michelle Murik. Dear great-grandmother of Abigail, Ryder, Tristan and Austin. She was predeceased by her sisters, Edith Poliszuk and Ann Breitman. Mrs. Murik was a Holocaust survivor and a devoted member of Beth Sholom Congregation and Talmud Torah for 68 years. Memorial contributions may be made to Beth Sholom Congregation, bethsholom.org.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel