Lisa Loring, 61, passed away on March 17, surrounded by her loving family.

Lisa was the beloved wife of David Loring, with whom she shared 28 wonderful years of marriage. She was a devoted mother to Staci and Jordyn, and a loving stepmother to Tara (Rob) and Michelle (Jonathan). Nothing brought her more joy than being “Grandma Lisa” to Jagger, Knox, Palmer, Cole and Landon, who were truly the light of her life. She was also a cherished daughter to Esther and Stuart Newman.

Lisa was deeply passionate about her Jewish heritage and her unwavering support for Israel. In her 20s, she volunteered for the Israeli army. Over the years, she continued to demonstrate her commitment through many service trips, always giving her time and heart to causes she believed in.

She found her greatest happiness in spending time with her grandchildren and family. Lisa had a gift for connection — making friends wherever she went and maintaining countless meaningful friendships throughout her life. She loved playing canasta, staying active with her gym classes and traveling with family and friends, always creating memories filled with laughter and love.

She will be remembered for her kindness, her radiant smile, her warmth, and her remarkable ability to make everyone feel deeply loved and welcomed. Lisa had a presence that brought people together and her impact will be felt by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made in Lisa’s memory to The Jewish National Fund. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.