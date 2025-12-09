Liven up Your Latkes! 5 Variations to Try This Chanukah

When you think of Chanukah, you think of latkes. The crispy, salty potato treats are perhaps the most well-known Jewish food, and with good reason. There are plenty of unique fried potato recipes across the world, but latkes’ mix of onions, seasonings and apple sauce or sour cream for dipping is a widely beloved one whether you’re Jewish or not.

Maybe you’ve only had your bubbe’s recipe, or maybe you’ve only tried the frozen latkes from Trader Joe’s. Either way, the potato pancakes that you’ve had probably steer more toward the traditional side. There’s nothing wrong with that, but what’s the harm in switching things up on the classic recipe?

Check out these five variations on the classic latke for your 2025 Chanukah cookbook. Maybe you want to surprise your family with a few, or break up the monotony toward the end of the eight days. Either way, find one that speaks to you and give it a whirl!

Sweet Potato Latke

For some people, the superior potato is not a potato at all, but the starchy nightshade’s cousin, the sweet potato. The idea here is simple: replace the core ingredient of the recipe with a sweeter, more buttery option that cooks very similarly. Sweet potatoes have more natural sugars and lend themselves better to seasonings or flavors like cinnamon and maple, meaning that this recipe can be great for a dessert latke option. Sweet potato latkes are also one of the more common variations, which means that there are recipes aplenty. For a starting point, check out this one from The Kitchn: thekitchn.com/sweet-potato-latkes-recipe-23449253

Cheesy Latke

Who doesn’t like cheese? Better yet, who doesn’t like cheese paired with a crispy, salty potato pancake? This is a rather simple spin on the latke that is sure to be a crowd pleaser. Any cheese will do, but this recipe from Everything Erica recommends a classic: cheddar. Dressing the latkes up further with some garlic only adds to the flavor profile. You may not expect it, but the cheese and traditional apple sauce topping actually pairs well together. You can also go for some ketchup or even hot sauce. Go toeverythingerica.com/2013/12/11/cheddar-potato-latkes

Southwestern Latke

Now, we’re getting into some more wily options. Southwestern flavors work perfectly with the more benign potato flavor palette, and this recipe brings a surprising and nontraditional kick to the latke. The best ingredient to start with is New Mexico’s own Hatch chile. Grown in the Hatch Valley in New Mexico, Hatch chiles bring a flavorful zing to the latke, and pair well with other delicious green things like avocados, lime and cilantro, although those are best used to top the final product. The Southwestern latke can also be dressed up with salsa or pico de gallo. For a well-tested recipe, check out Little Ferraro Kitchen: littleferrarokitchen.com/hatch-chile-latkes-hatch-guacamole

Zucchini Latkes

Zucchinis are not potatoes. Let’s get that out of the way. These are, therefore, not necessarily potato pancakes. However, they are definitely delicious. Now, there are certainly levels to this recipe: you can go with a mix of potato and zucchini, or just zucchinis. Zucchini fritters are a wonderful Middle Eastern treat, so there is plenty of history in terms of frying these veggies. Dress the zucchini latkes up further with scallions, parsley, dill or za’atar, a Middle Eastern spice mix. Sour cream still works wonders on these, but don’t be afraid to get more adventurous with hummus or zhug, a Yemenite hot sauce. Taste of Home has a great zucchini latke recipe: tasteofhome.com/recipes/zucchini-latkes

Everything Bagel Latkes

Sometimes, life is as simple as smushing two great things together to create an even greater combination. Everything bagels with lox and cream cheese are synonymous with Ashkenazi and American Jewish cuisine, and the flavors pair very well with those of a latke. Plus, this is a relatively easy option because the latke base is the same; they’re just topped with cream cheese, smoked salmon, capers, everything-but-the-bagel seasoning and some dill. If you want to make a low effort but still delicious and novel latke this Chanukah, the everything bagel latke is a great choice. Check out My Jewish Learning for a wonderful recipe: myjewishlearning.com/the-nosher/everything-bagel-latkes-recipe

There are, of course, dozens more options for great variations of latkes. In fact, there may even be a variation that exists in your brain and nowhere else. If that’s the case, email us and let us know! The more latkes, the better!

