On April 6, Lloyd Harrison Needle. Loving husband of Nadine Needle (née Eisenberg); beloved father of Martin (Barbara Wachter) Needle; loving grandfather of Carli and Ryan Needle; and survived by many loving cousins.

Lloyd was born in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 3, 1934 to loving parents, Clara and Myer Needle. He attended the Oyster School, Alice Deal Middle School, Wilson High School and the University of Maryland. He was very proud of his two years of service with the Army. Stationed at Fort Myer in Virginia, he worked in personnel and was the youngest member of the Draft Board for the Washington, D.C., district. After working for his uncles Milton Kaplan and Sam Blanken, he founded Lloyd Construction Company, where he built numerous residential communities in the metropolitan area, including Walnut Grove, an apartment complex in Rockville. He joined Bresler & Reiner as vice president where he focused on land development and residential construction. Donations may be made to: NYU Langone Medical School Scholarships (give.nyulangone.org/), University of Michigan Engineering Fund or Jewish Federation of Greater Washington (shalomdc.org).