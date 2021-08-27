Local Jewish nonprofits receive $3.4 million for security improvements

Jamie Anfenson-Comeau
Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center

Forty-five nonprofit organizations in the Washington region have received a combined $5.8 million in federal homeland security grant funds.

The majority of the Nonprofit Security Grant Program funds went to local Jewish organizations; of the 45 National Capital Region recipients, 27 were Jewish organizations, which received a total of $3.4 million.


“The grant program is a way for NGOs [non-government organizations] and houses of worship to pay for capital improvements for security purposes,” said Ron Halber, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington. “It’s a great program.”

These funds were awarded by the Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency, through the United States Department of Homeland Security 2021 Nonprofit Security Grant Program. HSEMA processes the awarding of grants to organizations in the National Capital Region urban area, which includes Washington, D.C., Prince George’s and Montgomery counties in Maryland and Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince Williams counties and the city of Alexandria in Virginia.

Organizations in Maryland and Virginia outside these jurisdictions generally receive the grants through the Maryland Emergency Management Agency and Virginia Emergency Management Agency, respectively, although Ohr HaTorah, located in Silver Spring, recently received $38,494 through MEMA, according to a recent MEMA press release.

According to FEMA’s website, the intent of this grant is for nonprofits to combine their activities with “broader state and local preparedness efforts,” as well as to “promote coordination and collaboration in emergency preparedness activities among public and private community representatives, as well as state and local government agencies.” A total of $180 million was awarded nationally this year to strengthen security for nonprofits and institutions deemed vulnerable to terrorist attacks.


This year’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program recipients for the National Capital Region are as follows:

 

Name of Nonprofit Organization State FEMA Funded Amount
Adas Israel Congregation DC $150,000
All Souls Church DC $90,000
American Friends of Lubavitch DC $150,000
Chevra Tifereth Israel DC $72,000
Chinese Community Church DC $129,000
Church of the Reformation DC $150,000
Church of the Resurrection DC $135,000
Edlavitch Jewish Community Center of Washington DC $56,000
Hillel Foundation for Jewish Campus Life DC $84,325
Jones Memorial United Methodist Church DC $150,000
Kesher Israel Congregation. DC $144,000
Metropolitan Community Church of Washington DC $41,000
Mount Airy Baptist Church DC $116,200
Northwest Community Church DC $118,850
Peace Baptist Church DC $150,000
Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church DC $114,150
Shaw Community Ministry, Inc DC $150,000
Sixth & I Historic Synagogue DC $150,000
Tabernacle Baptist Church DC $150,000
Temple Sinai DC $150,000
The New York Avenue Presbyterian Church DC $111,000
Washington Hebrew Congregation DC $100,000
Washington National Cathedral DC $150,000
Bnai Shalom of Olney MD $150,000
Chabad Israeli Center of Rockville MD $150,000
Chabad Lubavitch of Upper Montgomery Co. MD $150,000
CHURCH OF THE REDEEMER TEMPLE HILLS MD $150,000
Idara-e-Jaferia MD $150,000
Jewish Federation of Greater Washington MD $150,000
Seven Locks Jewish Community MD $150,000
Simcha Educational Center MD $150,000
Torah School of Greater Washington MD $150,000
Young Israel Shomrai Emunah MD $150,000
Southeast Hebrew Congregation MD $149,950
Bender Jewish Community Center of GW MD $149,509
Mill Creek Parish United Methodist Church MD $147,500
Oseh Shalom Inc. MD $146,504
Union United Methodist Church MD $140,500
Beth Sholom Congregation MD $138,000
Congregation Har Tzeon-Agudath Achim MD $130,000
Congregation Or Chadash MD $104,000
HIAS MD $54,682
Beth El Hebrew Congregation VA $150,000
Chabad Jewish Center of Reston-Herndon VA $135,000
Congregation Adat Reyim VA $58,260
$5,815,430.00

 

 

