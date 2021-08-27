Local Jewish nonprofits receive $3.4 million for security improvements

Forty-five nonprofit organizations in the Washington region have received a combined $5.8 million in federal homeland security grant funds.

The majority of the Nonprofit Security Grant Program funds went to local Jewish organizations; of the 45 National Capital Region recipients, 27 were Jewish organizations, which received a total of $3.4 million.

“The grant program is a way for NGOs [non-government organizations] and houses of worship to pay for capital improvements for security purposes,” said Ron Halber, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington. “It’s a great program.”

These funds were awarded by the Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency, through the United States Department of Homeland Security 2021 Nonprofit Security Grant Program. HSEMA processes the awarding of grants to organizations in the National Capital Region urban area, which includes Washington, D.C., Prince George’s and Montgomery counties in Maryland and Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince Williams counties and the city of Alexandria in Virginia.

Organizations in Maryland and Virginia outside these jurisdictions generally receive the grants through the Maryland Emergency Management Agency and Virginia Emergency Management Agency, respectively, although Ohr HaTorah, located in Silver Spring, recently received $38,494 through MEMA, according to a recent MEMA press release.

According to FEMA’s website, the intent of this grant is for nonprofits to combine their activities with “broader state and local preparedness efforts,” as well as to “promote coordination and collaboration in emergency preparedness activities among public and private community representatives, as well as state and local government agencies.” A total of $180 million was awarded nationally this year to strengthen security for nonprofits and institutions deemed vulnerable to terrorist attacks.

This year’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program recipients for the National Capital Region are as follows:

Name of Nonprofit Organization State FEMA Funded Amount Adas Israel Congregation DC $150,000 All Souls Church DC $90,000 American Friends of Lubavitch DC $150,000 Chevra Tifereth Israel DC $72,000 Chinese Community Church DC $129,000 Church of the Reformation DC $150,000 Church of the Resurrection DC $135,000 Edlavitch Jewish Community Center of Washington DC $56,000 Hillel Foundation for Jewish Campus Life DC $84,325 Jones Memorial United Methodist Church DC $150,000 Kesher Israel Congregation. DC $144,000 Metropolitan Community Church of Washington DC $41,000 Mount Airy Baptist Church DC $116,200 Northwest Community Church DC $118,850 Peace Baptist Church DC $150,000 Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church DC $114,150 Shaw Community Ministry, Inc DC $150,000 Sixth & I Historic Synagogue DC $150,000 Tabernacle Baptist Church DC $150,000 Temple Sinai DC $150,000 The New York Avenue Presbyterian Church DC $111,000 Washington Hebrew Congregation DC $100,000 Washington National Cathedral DC $150,000 Bnai Shalom of Olney MD $150,000 Chabad Israeli Center of Rockville MD $150,000 Chabad Lubavitch of Upper Montgomery Co. MD $150,000 CHURCH OF THE REDEEMER TEMPLE HILLS MD $150,000 Idara-e-Jaferia MD $150,000 Jewish Federation of Greater Washington MD $150,000 Seven Locks Jewish Community MD $150,000 Simcha Educational Center MD $150,000 Torah School of Greater Washington MD $150,000 Young Israel Shomrai Emunah MD $150,000 Southeast Hebrew Congregation MD $149,950 Bender Jewish Community Center of GW MD $149,509 Mill Creek Parish United Methodist Church MD $147,500 Oseh Shalom Inc. MD $146,504 Union United Methodist Church MD $140,500 Beth Sholom Congregation MD $138,000 Congregation Har Tzeon-Agudath Achim MD $130,000 Congregation Or Chadash MD $104,000 HIAS MD $54,682 Beth El Hebrew Congregation VA $150,000 Chabad Jewish Center of Reston-Herndon VA $135,000 Congregation Adat Reyim VA $58,260 $5,815,430.00

[email protected]