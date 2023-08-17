On Aug. 6, Lois B. Levitan, artist, sculptor and native Washingtonian, passed on in her Somerset home, surrounded by her loving family. She was 91. She is survived by her younger brother, Arthur Bildman (Faye); her devoted children, Lynn, Jim and Richard; her cherished stepdaughter and son-in-law, Sheree and Tommy Spriggs; her treasured grandchildren, Sara, Kyle and Oliver; cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was predeceased by her loving sister and brother-in-law, Allene and Stanley Baum; and her adoring son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Melinda. Donations may be made to Foundation Fighting Blindness (https://donate.fightingblindness.org).

