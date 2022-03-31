Lois Beverly Herling (nee Bass), of Baltimore, passed away on March 25. She was 86. She is survived by her children, Barry Herling, Wendi (Daniel) Abramowitz and Laurie (Mark) Van Grack; sister, Annette (Irvin) Blass; and grandchildren, Jordan Herling, Marli Abramowitz, Joshua Abramowitz, Remy Van Grack (Maya Osterman) and Austin Van Grack. Lois was predeceased by her beloved husband, Jerry Herling; and parents, Leah and Phillip Bass.

Contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 1250 24th St. NW, Washington, DC 20037.