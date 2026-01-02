Lois Hollander

Lois Schwartz Hollander of Rockville, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Dec. 30. Beloved and devoted wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. She joins her late husband Dr. Richard “Dick” Hollander, to whom she enjoyed 62 years of marriage. She is survived by her children, Margo Rosenberg (David), David Hollander (Jen), Lisa Akman (Danny); her niece and nephews, Susan Ciafardini (Tony), Stephen Capon (Jamie), Jonathan Capon (Shawn) and Joshua Capon (Karen); 20 cherished grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents Israel and Belle Schwartz, and her brother Harry Schwartz.

Lois was born and raised in Baltimore. She attended the University of Wisconsin, where she met her cherished husband, Dick. They settled in the Washington, D.C., area in 1962, where they raised their family. Lois was the heart of a large extended family. Her calm presence, kindness and generosity touched everyone who knew her. She gave so much of herself to others – sharing her time, energy and compassion through her involvement with community organizations such as the Service Guild, AICF, Hadassah, the Holocaust Museum and many others. In the late 1970s and 1980s, Lois co-owned the Chocolate Box, a beloved candy store in Rockville, where her warmth and friendly spirit made everyone feel welcome. Lois will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her family and friends, who were so lucky to have had her in their lives.

Contributions in her memory may be made to JSSA Hospice or Cure Alzheimer’s Fund.

