Lois Spitzer Goldstein, of Silver Spring, passed away on May 28. She was 87. Lois was born in Washington to Samuel Spitzer and Julia D’Avanzo Spitzer on Dec. 4, 1933. She worked as a kindergarten teacher for the Newport School for more than 30 years. Lois is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, Bernard (Barney) Goldstein. Lois is survived by her children, Linda Blandford, Nancy Trudel and Richard Kaufman; her sister, Carole Powers (Dan); and grandchildren, Julie and Ashley Blandford, Justin and William Trudel and Samuel and Zachary Kaufman. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements made by National Funeral Home.