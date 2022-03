Lorelei “Lolly” Shapero died on March 2. Dear sister of Michael Chernikoff; mother of Lisa Shapero Merkin (David), Paul Shapero and Stacie Shapero. Beloved Bubbe of Jocelyn and Amanda Merkin. Contributions may be made to B’nai Israel Congregation, Dr. Mitchell & Thelma Goldfarb Rubinow Endowment for Special Needs, 6301 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852.

