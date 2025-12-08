Lorraine Brown

Lorraine Harriet (Beiser) Brown, born Nov. 2, 1936, in New York, passed away peacefully on Dec. 4 at the age of 89. She spent her youth in Washington, D.C., graduating from Coolidge High School in 1955. In 1956, she married her dedicated and loving husband, Morton N. Brown, with whom she remained for almost 70 years. She and Morty built their life together in Silver Spring, Maryland where they raised their two children, Susan and Aaron, and their beloved dog, Brownie.

In their later years, Lorraine and Morty travelled the world, reaching every continent except Antarctica (though they got close). They also moved full-time to their vacation home in Ocean Pines, Maryland, a cherished retreat for the many friends and family members who visited. She is preceded in death by her father Harry Beiser and mother Ray Beiser. She is survived by her husband, Morton Brown; her children, Susan Hildebrand and Aaron Brown (Lisa); her grandchildren, Rachel Hildebrand, Michael Hildebrand (Anna), Sarah Sepulveda (Rafael), Rebecca Davis (Brian), Jessica Wasserman (Evan), Benjamin Brown and Steven Hildebrand; and her great-grandchildren, Skylar Sepulveda, Nora Davis, Liam Hildebrand, Jaxon Sepulveda, Riley Davis and Lila Hildebrand. Lorraine, “Mom-Mom” to her grandchildren, truly lived life to the fullest.

She loved to go shopping, travel and go shopping when traveling. She also loved her big, beautiful, extended family, who will dearly miss her fun-loving spirit and unmistakable laughter. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Tunnel to Towers or The Wounded Warrior Project.