Lorraine Carren (nee Wallach), of Annapolis, passed away on June 1. She was 91. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Donald Carren; her children, Rachel Carren (Mark Young) and Elizabeth “Liz” Carren; grandchildren, Emily Young (Daniel Simkin) and Benjamin Young (Jessica Cole); and great-grandchildren, Jacob Simkin, Rebecca Simkin and Samantha Young. She was predeceased by her sister, Anita Dimendberg, and her son-in-law, Dave Amidon. Arrangements by Sol Levinson & Bros.