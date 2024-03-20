Lorraine Sue (née Block) Rose, of Bethesda, MD, passed away on March 9, at the age of 82. Lorraine was born on April 18, 1941, in Baltimore, MD, to Jeanne and Emanuel Block. She met and married husband Richard Rose, of Washington, D.C., and they enjoyed 61 years of marriage together.

During their marriage, both Lorraine and Richard not only raised a beautiful family but also built a business together. In Lorraine’s later years, she enjoyed traveling, reading and being involved in her local Brandeis chapter.

Lorraine is survived by husband Richard, daughter Robin Fine (and husband Bill), daughter Jill Rothfeld (and husband David), daughter Marci Borenstein (and husband Gal), and grandchildren Rachel, Mitchell, Steven, Matthew, Zachary, Alyssa, Samantha, Garrett, Jason, Ben, Jake and Max.

Lorraine is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law Dr. Stanley and Fran Block of Baltimore, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation B’nai Israel (bnaiisraelcong.org) or the

Anti-Defamation League (adl.org).