Louis H. Nevins, 84, of Washington, D.C., passed away on Aug. 17, at home surrounded by his family. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, he was a graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Law School. Following graduation, his lifelong love of politics took him to Washington, D.C. He began his career as a lawyer at the Federal Housing Administration, but found his calling in legislative affairs, first for the National Association of Realtors, then as the director of the Washington office of the National Association of Mutual Savings Banks.

In the early 1980s, he became a partner at Thacher Proffitt & Wood, opening the firm’s Washington office. In 1993 he began his tenure as president of the Western League of Savings Institutions. After retirement, he served on the board of the American Jewish Committee (AJC) and led courses on politics and current events for the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at American University.

In addition to being a steadfast supporter of Israel and a firm believer in engaging with different political views, he sat on the board of Big Brothers, Washington, DC, served as the PTA president of Lake Normandy Elementary School, and chaired the Parents

Committee at Amherst College, where he received the Distinguished

Service award.

The son of Ruth and Charles Nevins, he was a devoted husband to Sherry; father of Elizabeth Nevins-Saunders (Jay), Jennifer McAllister-Nevins (Ian), and David Nevins (Andrea); and stepfather to Dana Kempler and Lorin Mones (Jackie). He was Papa Lou to Clara, Charlie, Liv, Jesse, Gillian, Lucy, Austin and Theo. Donations may be made to American Jewish Committee (ajc.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.