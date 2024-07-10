Louise F. Oranburg, originally from Washington, D.C., and beloved wife of the late Burton Oranburg, passed away July 2. She was a devoted mother of Dr. Philip (Lulu) Oranburg, Bruce Oranburg and Tracy (the late Captain Corley) Puckett and loving sister to the late Adele Clompus. Louise was a cherished grandmother to Seth (Talia) Oranburg, Scott Oranburg, Mike Puckett, Max (Leanne) Puckett and Toni (Timothy) Skeen and great-grandmother to Jackson, Bradley, Julia, Philip and Zeeva. Louise lived a very full life and loved not only traveling to Italy and other countries with Burt but also spending time with family and friends at the New Jersey shore. Reading books, playing bridge, knitting and creating intricate needlepoint pieces were favorite pastimes for Louise. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

