Louise Geller Chatlynne, Ph.D., passed away on Nov. 24 at the age of 79 due to multiple myeloma. Louise was a retrovirologist in Bethesda, Md. Louise went to undergrad at Tufts University, earning a BA there before going to Oregon State University for a Ph.D. in Marine Biology, and attending The Technion for a postdoctoral program.

Louise was invovled in multiple local organizations, inlcuding Tikvat Israel Congregation in Rockville and Congregation Bnai Israel in Tustin, Calif., Hadassah, AAUW, Boy Scouts of America, Wood Badge, Silver Beaver. Louise is survived by Chuck Chatlynne, Ph.D., her husband of 56 years, her daughter, Morit (Ethan) and her son, Etan (Sarah), as well as grandchildren Cleo and Lulu.