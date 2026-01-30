Lynn Fanaroff, loved and adored, born on Feb. 8, 1963, in Maryland, passed away on Jan. 25. Her life, though tragically cut short, was filled with the love and laughter she shared with her family and friends.

She is survived by her beloved husband, David Fanaroff; two sons, Joshua (Rachel) Fanaroff and Alec (Stacy) Fanaroff; her parents, Jack and Barbara Luria; three grandchildren, Lily, Max and Eli; her brother, Scott Luria and her sister, Sherri (Larry) Gotts.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to Jewish Council for the Aging, dedicated to the Kesher Cafe. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.