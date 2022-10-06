Lynn Michael, 91, passed away peacefully on Sept. 22. Born Yetta Simon on May 25, 1931, in Washington, D.C., the youngest of 11 children of Samuel and Sarah Simon, she subsequently changed her name to Lynn. A graduate of Western High School, she met her future husband, Jerrold Michael, in 1948. They married on March 17, 1951, in Washington.

Lynn was a breast cancer survivor during the early 1980s who then turned her efforts into supporting the health and stigma reduction for other breast cancer survivors as part of the American Cancer Society Reach to Recovery Program.

Lynn is survived by her son Nelson (Madeline) Michael; grandchildren, Joseph (Stacey), Karen (Ian), Joshua and Claire Michael; and great-grandchildren, Dale Michael and Sophia Michael. Lynn was predeceased by her husband, Jerrold, after 67 years of marriage and her oldest son, Scott (Mary). Donations can be made to the America Cancer Society (donate3.cancer.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.