Lynnette H. Spira, 84, of Washington, D.C., passed away on Dec. 30 at Brighton Gardens Friendship from Parkinson’s Disease. She was a retired nurse and the beloved wife of the late Herbert L. Spira (d.2003), an incredibly loving mother to Mark Spira (Sarah) and Freyda Slavin (Ben), and the cherished grandmother of Wren and Toby Slavin, and Henry and Elana Rabin Spira.

She was born in East New York on July 6, 1939, to Morris and Frida Helf. When she was 11, her family moved to Virginia and then into Washington, where she would remain until the end of her life. She attended Calvin Coolidge High School and then Albert Einstein School of Nursing in Philadelphia. She worked at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York and in Washington’s Children’s Hospital, as well as Murch Elementary School, Camp Ramblewood, and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, among other places. She was a nurse and a caregiver throughout her life and relished talking to people and being able to provide much needed palliative care, or just some good old TLC.

After marrying in the early 70s, she and Herb became active members of Adas Israel Congregation, joining the Chavurah and becoming members of their adult Study Group. She was a member of Hadassah and the American Nurses Association. She spent her life amongst a group of much treasured friends attending operas, ballets, symphonies, plays, musicals, and movies, as part of books clubs, playing bridge, and traveling the world. Her family is so grateful to all the people who brought her joy, friendship, and love during her life.