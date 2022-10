Madeleine Cavallo Weiss of Darnestown passed away on Oct. 6. Daughter of James Weiss and Rosetta Cavallo and sister of Matthew Weiss. Also survived by her loving family, Caterina Cavallo, Francesco Cavallo, Andrew & Merritt Weiss, Serafina Cavallo, Olga and David Hart, Janet Weiss and Craig Frischling. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Humane Society (mchumane.org). Arrangements entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg

