Volunteers from the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center and Jewish Federation of Greater Washington on April 15 till the soil at the GroW Community Garden, a block-length plot of land on H Street between 23rd and 24th streets, supported by the George Washington University. Produce from the garden is donated to Miriam’s Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that aims to end chronic homelessness in Washington. The event was part of Good Deeds Week.