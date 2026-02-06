Man Who Stabbed Wheaton Deli Manager Now in Prison

The Silver Spring man accused of stabbing the manager of Max’s Kosher Cafe in July 2022 was sentenced to more than 10 years in state prison beginning Jan. 30, according to Montgomery County Circuit Court records.

A man identified as 32-year-old Bryant Whack was charged with first-degree assault. He was panhandling inside the Wheaton eatery on July 24, 2022, when he allegedly stole the tip jar from the counter and exited the cafe, according to Montgomery County police.

Police said the victim, an employee of the cafe, followed Whack outside and confronted him about the tip jar when Whack pepper-sprayed him, stabbed him and fled the scene. The employee was transported to the hospital in serious condition and has since physically recovered.

Shortly after, officers said they saw a man who matched Whack’s physical description running behind a laundromat on Georgia Avenue. He was taken into custody and held without bond at the Central Processing Unit.

Whack was found guilty of multiple misdemeanors: attempted manslaughter, second-degree assault and theft of less than $100, according to court records. At his latest sentencing hearing, on Jan. 30, the defendant was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the first two misdemeanor charges, and another 90 days for theft.

