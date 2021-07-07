Manuel Collier, of Silver Spring, passed away on June 27. He was 95. Devoted husband of 69 years to Shirley Collier; loving father of Stuart (KC) and Marla; cherished grandfather of Erica (Cliff), Julia, Alex and dear great-grandfather of Sadie.

Manuel was born in Millville, N.J., in 1925, was a practicing accountant for more than 50 years and retired from the Federal Aviation Agency. During World War II, he volunteered for induction and proudly served his country. He was honorably discharged on Oct. 7, 1946. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.