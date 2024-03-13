On Feb. 28, Marc Levin passed away peacefully at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Dora Binder Levin; devoted father of Shaena (Alex) Levin, Alicia (Daniel) Stern, and David (Ilana) Prager; cherished grandfather of Charlotte, James, Mayer, Parker, Ephraim, Hadas, Spencer and Adira; loving brother of Michelle (Lee) Christides; caring uncle to a host of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation – Donate to Critical Research (give.michaeljfox.org).

