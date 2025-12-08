Marc Wernick

Marc Howard Wernick passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 5. He was the beloved son of Thea Wernick and the late Ted Wernick. Marc leaves behind his devoted sister, Mara Robinson, and her husband, Michael, and he was an adoring and unforgettable uncle to Todd and Lindsay.

Marc was an extraordinary human being — warm, generous and endlessly kind. He had the rare gift of being able to walk into a room of eight people and walk out with nine friends. His capacity for connection, compassion and joy touched every life he encountered.

A proud graduate of the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor and the Columbia School of Public Health, Marc dedicated his life to service, learning and community. He was cherished by his colleagues, respected in his professional life and deeply loved by his community at Bolton Street Synagogue.

Marc’s spirit, humor and kindness will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew him. May his memory be a blessing.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bolton Street Synagogue in Baltimore or Temple Beth Ami.