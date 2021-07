Marcia Edenbaum, of Silver Spring, died on July 15. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Richard Edenbaum. Cherished mother of Jonathan Edenbaum and his wife Dr. Gayle Friedman, and Dr. Lisa Rubenstein and her husband Dr. Forrest Rubenstein. Adored grandmother of Harris Edenbaum, Daniel Rubenstein, Zachary Edenbaum and Max Rubenstein. Donations can be made to JSSA Hospice or Temple Beth Ami. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.