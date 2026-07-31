Marcia Hahn

Marcia Joan Hahn, 84, of Germantown, Maryland, passed on July 29. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles I. S. Hahn, devoted mother of Scott Hahn (Melinda), the late David Hahn and her step-children, Paul Hahn (Bonnie) and Lynn Fleischman. She was a loving sister to Roberta Silverman and Susan Wildorf, and nieces Lisa and Robin Silverman. She was the cherished grandmother to Andrew Fleischman, Lindsay Hahn and Alexander Hahn. Marcia is survived by her loving partner of 18 years, Eugene Byron.

In life, Marcia poured her heart into spending time with family and friends. Holidays were her favorite time of year, spreading her love through meticulously planned home-cooked meals.

Her bubbly, charming and determined personality radiated throughout her life. We remember Marcia as someone who was always resilient. She led with unwavering grace. Marcia overcame every hardship fearlessly, finding joy in each new chapter of her journey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, located at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.