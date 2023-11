Marcia Lynn Safran of Brentwood, NY, passed away on Oct. 28. Beloved mother of Roselle and Danielle Safran; devoted wife of Stewart Safran; loving sister of Laura McClanahan and David Glass; and cherished grandmother of Sequoia Safran Leger. Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Poverty Law Center.

