Margery A. Epstein, a 40-year resident of Silver Spring, passed away on June 2. She was 85. After raising her three children, she ran a tutoring business for nearly 20 years. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Seymour Epstein. She is survived by her sons, Bruce (Rachael) and Jeff (Virginia); a daughter, Sharon Ross (Greg); grandchildren, Ericka and Neil; sister, Barbara Waksler; and brother, Roger Pitasky. Donations can be made to the League of Women Voters, American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.