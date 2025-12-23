Mariah, Isiah and Vera Wang: Why Global Icons are Betting on Kosher

Jules Polonetsky

In the landscape of the American wine market, few success stories are as improbable or as instructional as the blue bottle. Walk into any liquor store in America and you’ll see it: Bartenura Moscato.

What started as a niche Italian wine developed by Royal Wine Corporation for the kosher consumer has become a global juggernaut, transcending the Jewish world to become a staple in pop culture and mainstream celebrations.

Now Royal Wine might be looking to catch lightning in a bottle once again. This time, however, they aren’t just relying on sweet bubbles. They are partnering with global icons like NBA legend Isiah Thomas, music royalty Mariah Carey, and bridal visionary Vera Wang to bridge the gap between “kosher-certified” and “world-class luxury.”

To understand this development, we must first look at a partnership that feels more personal than commercial. Amar’e Stoudemire, the former New York Knicks powerhouse, isn’t just another celebrity name on a label. Stoudemire’s connection to the Jewish people is a profound journey of identity. The sports star is a Jewish convert who has spent years studying Torah and even moved to Israel to play for Hapoel Jerusalem.

His wine line includes several wines made in partnership with Royal’s Herzog Winery, including a rosé, a sauvignon blanc and a cabernet sauvignon. A red blend is produced in partnership with Israel’s Tulip Winery and imported by Royal. For Stoudemire, the kosher status isn’t a marketing checkbox, but rather a reflection of his lifestyle and his commitment to kosher.

In contrast, new kosher offerings from Isiah Thomas do seem to indicate a more commercial and ambitious gambit. Thomas, the Hall of Fame Detroit Pistons point guard, has entered the high-stakes world of Grower Champagne, as a co-owner with the French family behind the Cheurlin Champagne House. The standout in his portfolio is the Cheurlin Thomas Célébrité, a “Zero Dosage” Blanc de Blancs. In the wine world, “Zero Dosage” means no sugar is added before bottling, resulting in a bone-dry profile full of crisp apple and striking minerality.

The Cheurlin Brut Special is a balanced blend of 70% pinot noir and 30% chardonnay and is a long-time specialty of the winery, now hoping for broader success in the kosher market via Royal’s involvement.

Perhaps the most seamless brand extension comes from Vera Wang, the woman synonymous with wedding fashion. For decades, Wang has owned the “aspirational luxury” space in the bridal industry. It is a natural evolution that she would want her name on the bottle used to toast the bride and groom.

Her Vera Wang Party Prosecco Brut (and a Prosecco Rosé) is a direct nod to her wedding empire. These bottles are designed with a “bold aesthetic” that matches her fashion sensibility and are sleek, matte, and undeniably chic. Mevushal and selling for around $20 a bottle, these are fine wedding options indeed. Wang’s French options are rosés, produced with Chateau Roubine.

While Wang and Thomas target the toast, Mariah Carey is aiming for the after-party with her Black Irish cream liqueurs. Named as a nod to her heritage, these spirits are designed for pure indulgence. Original Irish Cream is a velvety blend of aged Irish whiskey and dairy cream, hitting classic notes of coffee, chocolate, and vanilla. Salted Caramel is a decadent choice that balances buttery sweetness with a sharp hint of salt. White Chocolate is a silky, subtle liqueur that leans into notes of white chocolate and coffee.

Celebrity endorsements don’t guarantee the quality of wine or spirits, but it’s certainly a benefit to see the normalization of the kosher label in the wine and spirits market. Kosher certification on general food products has long been a positive marketing message to the broader market, but for wine it has had less positive a connotation due to the history of cheap syrupy “kiddush wines.”

It’s too soon to assess whether these celebrity deals will be a huge marketing success for Royal, but they are certainly a win for kosher consumers.

Jules Polonetsky is a Wine and Spirits Education Trust Level 3 certified wine expert who edits a wine education website at kosher-wine.org. He is a former consumers affairs commissioner for New York City.